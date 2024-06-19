Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Francisco Obes, the Junta de Andalucía's diversity coordinator. SUR
Costa del Sol town honours Andalusian government for its #StopLGTBIphobia campaign
Costa del Sol town honours Andalusian government for its #StopLGTBIphobia campaign

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has highlighted the work of Francisco Obes from the Junta de Andalucía who will be given the award during the town's Pride celebrations on 21 June

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 13:28

With more than one million views, the Junta de Andalucía's '#StopLGTBIphobia' campaign has been awarded the prize for institutional support by Rincón de la Victoria town hall. The award will be presented on 21 June, as part of the town's LGBT Pride Day.

The recognition particularly recognises the work of the Junta's coordinator of diversity, Francisco Obes, who promoted this initiative last December, due to the need to raise awareness and sensitise respect for diversity. "This award is an incentive to continue working," said Obes, who stressed the need for institutions to implement initiatives such as this one that give visibility to the community and contribute to building a fairer and more egalitarian society.

After thanking Rincón de la Victoria town hall for the distinction, Obes highlighted the extensive programme prepared by the Junta's department for equality and congratulated the other award winners.

The #StopLGTBIphobia campaign focuses on identifying the problem, behaviours or attitudes of LGBT phobia suffered by victims and which a large part of society does not recognise as hate crime. It consists of four 30-second videos, each of which describes a homophobic situations that can be everyday, daily or habitual.

Two girls kissing, a father's rejection of his transgender son, or threats or insults to gay boys are shown. The people taking part in this campaign have volunteered to be part of the campaign and are part of the LGBT community.

Other measures implemented by the regional government include a Strategy for Equal Treatment and Non-Discrimination of LGBT People and their Families in Andalucía, the inclusion of the Andalusian LGTBI Council in the Advisory Council of RTVA and a 'Prevention of LGBT phobic harassment' guide among others.

