Refurbished Costa del Sol theatre to reopen in 2025

A decade after it was acquired by the Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol for almost 500,000 euros, the town’s old Lope de Vega theatre is currently being refurbished.

Work started in January 2024 with European funding after the town hall awarded Constructora San José S.A. the contract to completely refurbish the cultural space, a project valued at five million euros. The town hall is paying 36 per cent of the total with the rest coming from EU Next Generation funds.

The was initially planned to take a year to complete but the town hall has now announced that it is expected to take a further six months due to problems with the foundations of the building under one of the side walls.

Reactivation of San Francisco area

The councillor for municipal buildings, José María Claros, has said that once reopened the theatre will “lead to the reactivation of this area together with the San Francisco market, which is also a priority for the government team”.

The town hall also has plans for other cultural spaces in the town including the CAC contemporary art centre, Muvel museum in the former San Juan de Dios hospital and San Francisco market, all of which have been painted.

The School of Music and Dance and the Benajarafe Senior Citizens Centre, a new centre for the elderly in Vélez-Málaga, and the repair and air-conditioning of the La Azucarera building in Torre del Mar are also planned.