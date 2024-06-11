Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 15:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

Since Monday 10 June the small town of Frigiliana in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province has been the stage for the filming of a Spanish series for Netflix, Dos Tumbas (two graves) by the Catalan director Kike Maíllo. The production, which revolves around the disappearance of two 16-year-old girls, Verónica and Mandy, has begun filming in a rural area outside the popular Axarquia town.

The filming, which will last for two weeks, coincides with the feria in honour of San Antonio de Padua, patron saint of the town nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Almijara mountains, just six kilometres from Nerja. In fact, several scenes are scheduled to be filmed to coincide with the fair, including the pilgrimage, the stalls and the attractions, which will be set up during the week.

Filming will also take place in the next few days in the neighbouring Axarquía coastal towns of Nerja and Torrox, as SUR has been able to confirm. It is not the first time that the triangle formed by Frigiliana, Torrox and Nerja has once again been chosen for filming.

Eugenio Cabezas

As SUR has learned, around one hundred people involved in the filming are in the area at the moment, along with an additional 200 extras who have been selected for the numerous scenes being filmed, including members of the Civil Protection groups from Nerja, and the Frigiliana rural guard service.

The production has an original script written by popular novelist and thriller writer Carmen Mola (La Novia Gitana), adapted by screenwriters Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero. True to their style, Dos Tumbas deals with the disappearance of two teenagers.

Two of the main characters of Dos Tumbas, Álvaro Morte from Algeciras, the Professor in Money Heist, and Kiti Mánver (Mamacruz) from Antequera, have already been seen in these outdoor scenes. The other actor heading the cast, Hovik Keuchkerian (Red Queen), is also already in Frigiliana.

Three images from the filming of Dos Tumbas on Monday in Frigiliana. E. CABEZAS

Dos Tumbas joins the long list of Netflix productions that in recent years have chosen Malaga for filming, starting with its franchise title in Spain, The Snow Girl, world number one and whose second season has been filmed in recent months in the city.

The platform is also responsible for popular formats filmed on the Costa del Sol, such as The Warrior Nun (T1), Alpha Males (T2), The Time I Give You or the upcoming international premiere of Kaos, a thriller that updates Greek mythology with Jeff Goldblum in the role of Zeus.