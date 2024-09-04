Plan approved for more than 3,500 new homes on eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has approved a plan to build 3,507 new homes in different towns and villages in the municipality. According to its General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) that is still pending revision to adapt it to the new regional legislation, the LISTA, there are still plans to build around 25,000 new homes.

For the moment, the town planning department has set in motion the procedures for 3,507 new builds in what will be known as SUP-B9 in Benajarafe, which consists of two phases, with 902 houses divided into a first phase of 250 and a second phase of 652, of which 88 will be VPO (subsidised housing).

In SUP-T12 in Torre del Mar, a further 1,067 new homes will be developed, of which 155 will be VPO. In the Baviera Golf area of Caleta de Vélez, a new residential area called SUP-C2 is being developed, with 871 properties, of which 97 are VPO.

Water supply

A further 243 homes will be built in Castillo de Lagos, of which 25 will be VPO. At the same time, procedures have been set in motion to approve two new partial plans, one in Chilches with 124 new houses, of which 12 will be VPO, and at the entrance to Torre del Mar, with another 300 houses, of which 30 will be public housing, according to the data provided by the town hall.

"We want to promote the developments that have been pending for almost twenty years, this generates a movement of licenses, IBI and population that affects the town hall and the municipality in general," said the town planning councillor, Celestino Rivas.

He added that, on the water resources needed for these new developments, “All these developments have their corresponding supply plans approved and have all the technical and legal reports favourable by the town hall.”

PGOU

"We are talking about developments that date back to 2006, as in the case of Chilches, or to 2004, the one at the entrance to Torre del Mar, the SUP-T3," said the town planning councillor, who explained that, at the same time, they continue to advance in the procedures to proceed with a new initial approval of a PGOU, adapted to the Andalusian law.

The councillor is confident that by the end of 2025 a new initial approval of the PGOU can proceed, once the development of the technical documents required by the Junta de Andalucía is completed with the new computer tools being implemented by the town hall.