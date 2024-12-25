One dead and three injured in Christmas Eve car crash

Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 07:55

One person has died and three others were injured in a serious road accident in Malaga province during the afternoon of Christmas Eve, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened just after 4pm on the Camino Magiaza in Riogordo in the Axarquía area. According to witnesses who alerted the emergency telephone number, a car had left the road and fallen down a steep slope, overturning and trapping people inside. The Guardia Civil, 061 health emergency personnel, CPB provincial fire brigade crews from the Colmenar and Antequera fire stations, and the Local Police were quickly mobilised.

Once on the scene, firefighters released a person who was trapped under the roof of the car and who died. In addition, the other three occupants of the vehicle, of whom no further details have been disclosed, were slightly injured.