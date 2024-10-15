Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol’s 'little Germany'

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox Costa on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is home to one of the largest communities of residents of German origin in Spain and as such for more than five decades it has been known as ‘little Germany’ on the Spanish mainland.

“The best Oktoberfest in southern Europe in the best climate in Europe” is how the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, presented Oktoberfest on Monday 14 October. It will take place from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 October, next to the car parks of the Iberostar hotel, the sports area and the promenade of Ferrara beach. The festival will be open from midday to one in the morning, except for the first day, which will be open from 6pm.

Medina, accompanied by the managing director of the organising company Birra & Art, José Miguel Macías, highlighted that Torrox Costa Oktoberfest has been described by National Geographic's Viajar magazine as one of the most outstanding in Spain along with those of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. ‘It is an intergenerational tribute to the tourist and the German resident who has given us so much since the 1970s until today,” said the mayor in a statement.

Macías explained that as part of the “intense” programme of events, for the first time there will be a German music band who will be opening the event on Thursday at 8pm. From 6pm DJ Nando will be providing the entertainment and Dance and Dreams Black Jam, and DJ Worzel will be performing from 9.30pm until the close at 1am.

On Friday 18, from 4pm, Lemon Pie, DJ Nando, BANDido, Crush Band and DJ Worzel will perform consecutively. On Saturday 19, also from 4pm, BANDido, Eliza Handley, DJ Nando, Sara Curly, Money Makers and DJ Worzel will be on stage. Finally, on Sunday 20 October, also from 4pm, New Tricks, BANDido, DJ Nando and Déjà vu. All the activities and the full schedule can be consulted both on Torrox town hall website (www.torrox.es) and on the Birra & Art website (www.birrayart.com).