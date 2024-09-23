Man dies eight months after New Year's Eve incident in Costa del Sol town

A 63-year-old man has died after spending eight months in a coma having been hit on the head by a bottle on New Year's Eve. The man was found semi-conscious on the pavement in Chilches on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. According to the woman who found him and called the 112 Andalucía emergency services emergency, he was bleeding profusely and emitting a kind of "snoring" sound.

A National Police investigation found that the victim, Salvador, had been hit on the head by a bottle. A court in Vélez-Málaga opened proceedings for two crimes: serious injury and omission of the duty to assist. The investigation led to the identification of a 19-year-old girl as the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

The young woman was arrested in March and was released on bail. Salvador, known to everyone as Salvori, was still alive at the time, and although he had come out of the coma, he was left with a hemiplegia that kept him bedridden in a nursing home. He died this summer.

Very complex

After learning of the victim's death, the judge issued a new order in which she asked the forensic experts of Malaga's institute of legal medicine (IML) to issue a report on the "causal relationship" between the bottle hit and Salvador's death.

Police officers in Vélez-Málaga, who in their reports describe the investigation as "very complex", took statements from dozens of witnesses to reconstruct what happened on New Year's Eve 2023 at the door of a bar in Chilches located near El Cañuelo residential area and took the alleged perpetrator in for further questioning.

On 31 December, the young woman was working in a local beach bar, where she was drinking with her colleagues to celebrate New Year. At the end of her shift, she went with two of them to another bar to join her brother where they continued drinking.

Alleged groping

According to a reconstruction of the night carried out by officers, the establishment closed at around 9 or 9.30pm. The alleged perpetrator, her brother, a couple of young men and Salvador remained on the terrace, finishing off the last drinks. The girl allegedly became aggressive and started to threaten the group, especially the victim.

Witnesses said they didn't know why the woman had become aggressive and her brother tried unsuccessfully to take her home for the family's New Year's Eve dinner. The young woman started making loud phone calls, so loud that some local residents looked out of their windows. She was calling her boyfriend to pick her up immediately.

The police investigation does not establish why the girl's attitude changed so suddenly. After being arrested, the girl told the police and the judge that Salvador had "groped" her and that this provoked her reaction. However, none of the witnesses observed this behaviour or any inappropriate behaviour from him.

Fifty minutes for ambulance to arrive

The group dispersed and she was left alone with Salvador. By this time, they had both had too much to drink. The assault took place between 10.45 and 11pm but there were no witnesses and no cameras nearby. No one came to his aid, or called the emergency services.

After midnight, the waitress and the brother of the alleged aggressor, who are friends, found Salvador in a serious condition and alerted another woman who called 112. The ambulance took another 50 minutes to arrive, according to witnesses.

Salvador was admitted to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar, but during the early hours of the morning he was transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga city due to the seriousness of his condition. He was admitted with a severe cranioencephalic traumatism and presented a massive intracranial haemorrhage.

During his stay in the intensive care unit, nursing staff observed that he had received more than one blow to his head, one on each side. On 12 January he underwent emergency surgery but his condition did not improve.