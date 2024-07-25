New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vélez-Málaga councillors and the mayor (centre) at the new car park SUR
New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol&#039;s main fishing harbour
The local town hall has made it clear that the new area in Caleta de Vélez is not to be used by motorhomes

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 20:30

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has created 127 new parking spaces in the area around Caleta de Vélez harbour, Málaga province’s main fishing harbour. It acquired the land from the Junta de Andalucía, which is responsible for the region’s ports.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiañez, said in a statement, “We are very pleased because it adds value to this area and citizens, businesses and catering establishments who have been demanding that it should not become a parking area for motorhomes. What remains is to encourage everyone to enjoy this environment and little by little we will continue working to improve La Caleta.”

Deputy Mayor of Caleta de Vélez, David Segura, added, “We are in a port which is a reference point, above all in terms of fishing, where more than 400 families live from fishing and which serves as a link and synergy with our restaurant industry.”

