New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 25 July 2024, 20:30

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has created 127 new parking spaces in the area around Caleta de Vélez harbour, Málaga province’s main fishing harbour. It acquired the land from the Junta de Andalucía, which is responsible for the region’s ports.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiañez, said in a statement, “We are very pleased because it adds value to this area and citizens, businesses and catering establishments who have been demanding that it should not become a parking area for motorhomes. What remains is to encourage everyone to enjoy this environment and little by little we will continue working to improve La Caleta.”

Deputy Mayor of Caleta de Vélez, David Segura, added, “We are in a port which is a reference point, above all in terms of fishing, where more than 400 families live from fishing and which serves as a link and synergy with our restaurant industry.”