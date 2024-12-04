A musical ‘marathon’ in Malaga town for locals and people in Valencia affected by 'Dana' floods in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Albaida Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 15:35

More than a month after the floods caused by the 'Dana' storm in Valencia and those in Malaga in November, four villages in the Axarquía to the east of Malaga province are holding a charity music marathon from Friday 6 to Saturday 7 December to raise funds for those affected.

Canillas de Albaida, Árchez, Cómpeta and Salares residents are all participating in the ‘Non-stop charity music marathon, which will take place on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 December in Canillas de Albaida sports hall to raise funds for people affected by the Dana in the provinces of Malaga and Valencia.

“The initiative has come from a group of volunteers living in the four villages involved. Once again it has been the youth, supported by the population, who have shown their charity spirit with people in need. They have been the ones who have proposed this musical marathon that also shows the union that we have as a region,” said Jorge Martín, the president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía in a statement.

Aid to Valencia

The mayor of Canillas de Albaida, Encarnación Pareja, explained that “there will be plenty of good music thanks to the performances of a large number of artists, as well as food and drink at the charity bar and free attractions for children.”

Martín added, “We have all come together for a good cause: to help the people who have lost all the belongings in their homes during the Dana that hit the east of Spain and the province of Malaga.”

“Now that Christmas is approaching, what better way to help those who really need it than with this event,” said Francisco Javier Moreno, one of the organisers of the charity event, who explained that the initiative came about “from the very moment I saw on television the devastation caused by the Dana. From that moment I knew that I had to do my bit and with the collaboration of other residents of the Axarquía we set up a convoy with products made up of eleven vehicles. I thought I was going to go alone with my trailer, but a lot of people got involved and wanted to collaborate with material,” explained the business owner from Cómpeta, who travelled to Valencia together with 22 other volunteers to deliver the products and set up a food stall.

Bands

The musical marathon will kick off on Friday 6 December at 7pm with a concert by Miguel Botana. At the end of the concert there will be a DJs playing music from the 1980s and 1990s.

On Saturday Run Runner will perform at 1pm and Piano Cat and Kees at 2.20pm. At 3.40pm Goldy Roxx Acoustic will be on and at 5pm Eliza Handey will take to the stage. From 6.20pm Bailes Latinos will play until 7.40pm when Black Soul Band will perform. At 9pm there will be a tribute act. At 10.40pm Onda Sonora will take over and at 11.40pm Leo Vargas will bring the marathon to a close.

During the musical marathon there will also be a charity bar and food stalls include a pizza stand, a bouncy castle for children and a raffle of several Christmas hampers with different products donated by the owners of companies and commercial establishments in the Axarquía.