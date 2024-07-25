More than thirty free summer shows on offer in popular eastern Costa del Sol resort

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 25 July 2024, 20:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of the most popular summer leisure events in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is back for another season. ‘El Verano en Los Cangrejos’ (summer in Los Cangrejos) returns this year with more than 30 shows, which will take place from 31 July to 30 August on the town's Plaza de los Cangrejos.

The town hall promises “a free open-air cultural programme for the whole family, which includes flamenco shows, musicals, jazz, dance academies, magic, choirs, children's festivals, theatre and poetry,” according to a statement.

All the performances will begin at 10pm, except for the children's activities on Sundays, which will start at 9pm. The programme starts with a candlelight piano concert by the group Armony Dúo.

Local artists including Pablo Alcázar, Cynthia Martín, El Pichi, Paco el Apañao, Manuel el Apañao and Dúo Mitjana, as well as choirs and regional dances with the Narixa Choirs, Ángela Muñoz, Las Protegidas, are on the month-long programme of performances.

There will also be International Youth Day, Folklore Day and the Full Moon event. As for international music, the programme includes performances by Dana Andrews, Betty Loop, Unsuspected and For a While.

The town hall statement concluded that everyone is welcome to Plaza de Los Cangrejos, next to La Torrecilla beach to enjoy the shows.