Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the Almijara Bowls Club. SUR
Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
Sport

Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green

The town hall and the bowls club are working together to build a venue to play the game, which has a large following among the town's foreign residents

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 11:38

Opciones para compartir

Nerja town hall has provided the town’s Almijara Bowls Club with a municipal plot of land in the Santo Tomás residential area to build a bowling green which will have six areas to play the game.

Publicidad

The announcement about the new green was made following a meeting between councillor Alberto Tomé and president of the Almijara Bowls Club, David Trippas, the president of the Association of Presidents of Communities of Urbanizations Nerjeñas (APCUN), David Jimenez, and the vice president, Luis Jimenez, to coordinate the start of the work.

“We started by clearing the plot to adapt it and to build the bowling lanes,” said Alberto Tomé in a statement, in which he noted that “the Almijara Bowls Club told us of their request for help and we have not hesitated to help them”. He also thanked “the work” of the president of the bowling association, the involvement of APCUN and the help of the Álvarez de Rivera brothers.

David Trippas said he was “pleased” that the club would be able to go back to playing bowls on the new site after the old facility was closed with a view to the land being used for new housing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  2. 2 Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop
  3. 3 SUR in English gala celebrates four decades of linking communities
  4. 4 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case
  5. 5 Spain beyond the stereotypes: Debunking the myths
  6. 6 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  7. 7 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  8. 8 Costa del Sol contemporary art centre unveils its extensive autumn programme
  9. 9 Contract for renovation of La Cala de Mijas football ground put out to tender
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol resort announces plans for International Breast Cancer Day charity walk

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad