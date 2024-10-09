Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 11:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Nerja town hall has provided the town’s Almijara Bowls Club with a municipal plot of land in the Santo Tomás residential area to build a bowling green which will have six areas to play the game.

Publicidad

The announcement about the new green was made following a meeting between councillor Alberto Tomé and president of the Almijara Bowls Club, David Trippas, the president of the Association of Presidents of Communities of Urbanizations Nerjeñas (APCUN), David Jimenez, and the vice president, Luis Jimenez, to coordinate the start of the work.

“We started by clearing the plot to adapt it and to build the bowling lanes,” said Alberto Tomé in a statement, in which he noted that “the Almijara Bowls Club told us of their request for help and we have not hesitated to help them”. He also thanked “the work” of the president of the bowling association, the involvement of APCUN and the help of the Álvarez de Rivera brothers.

David Trippas said he was “pleased” that the club would be able to go back to playing bowls on the new site after the old facility was closed with a view to the land being used for new housing.