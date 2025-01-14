Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern

Eugenio Cabezas Comares Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 18:43 Compartir

The cultural, gastronomic and agricultural traditions of Comares, a village in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province, have sparked the interest of Steph Huang, a renowned professional photographer from London, who works for Tate Modern in London, according to a statement released by Comares town hall through social media.

According to the message, Steph Huang is "working on her own exhibitions which are travelling around the world" and she is "going to hold an exhibition of photos about food and traditional methods and ancient utensils related to the harvesting and production of food in Comares". The post added, "We are looking forward to seeing it."

Comares describes itself as "the balcony of the Axarquía". With just 1,400 registered residents, its strategic location, 703 metres above sea level, is a vantage point from which dozens of villages in the east of Malaga province can be seen. Perched on top of a hill in the north-west of the Axarquía, the village can also be seen from a number of other places, including the coastal town of Torre del Mar. It is included in the select club of ‘magical villages of Spain’.