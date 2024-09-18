Transport union confirms bus strike will go ahead during Malaga town's annual fair

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 17:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Transport union CC OO has confirmed that the strike action planned for the end of September in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will go ahead. The action will coincide with the town's annual fair, the Real Feria de San Miguel, which is taking place from 24 to 29 September.

At a meeting held on Tuesday 17 September between Travelsa, the company that operates the town’s bus company, and the CC OO union, no agreement was reached to call off the strike, although the parties have been summoned to a new meeting which is due to take place in the next few days.

Travelsa staff have criticised “the immobility” of the multinational company Alsa which owns it and are calling for improved pay and conditions for the 19 staff it employs. Improvements include payment of public holidays and a wage increase in line with the public sector transport. The CC OO union has also criticised “the lack of transparency” in access to Travelsa's accounts, which they claim “hinders the negotiation of the new agreement”.

The union also complained of “the lack of frequency of buses and the frequent breakdowns of vehicles, which leads to tense situations with passengers, with attempted assaults on several workers in recent months”.