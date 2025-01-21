Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the sports club presenting the donation. SUR
Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome
Communiity spirit

Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome

Organisers of the second ‘Reto Higinio’ trail in Canillas de Albaida gave the money to the mother of three-year-old Etienne, who will donate it to research into a rare disease that affects many parts of the body

Eugenio Cabezas

Canillas de Albaida

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 16:05

Organisers of the second ‘Reto Higinio’ trail in Canillas de Albaida on the eastern side of Malaga province have donated 6,185 euros to the mother of the three-year-old boy who has Kleefstra syndrome.

Three-year-old Etienne's mother will pass on the funds to the Eti Kleefstra association, which carries out research into the rare disease that affects many parts of the body.

The second 'Trail Canillas de Albaida Reto Higinio' took place in October 2024, this time to raise funds for the little boy from Vélez-Málaga. Around 450 runners, 120 volunteers, Canillas de Albaida town hall and local residents took part in the event to help Etienne. "He stole our hearts as soon as we met him. He and his family need our help, that his illness is known, that there is research and treatment, but they also need our support to make them feel that they are not alone," said the organisers.

Carlos Marín, representative of the organising team and member of Los Locos de la Colina, also thanked "runners, other collaborating sports clubs, volunteers, businesses, shops and individuals who have made their contribution to help Eti, this little three year old boy who suffers from a cruel disease with no cure, at least for the moment. A disease lacking in research and with little help from the administrations."

He went on to say, "Etienne is part of our club, along with Higinio, Ángel, Cristian and many other members of the Jolette team for inclusive sport, a trail running modality that with the help of a wheelchair we can run through natural landscapes with children with reduced mobility."

Etienne's mother, Macarena Albisbeascoechea, thanked the organisers on behalf of her whole family "for making us feel so loved and that we are not alone. Now we feel part of a club and you are already part of our family".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  2. 2 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  3. 3 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  6. 6 Renovation of historic La Tribuna building in Benalmádena enters final stage
  7. 7 Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match
  8. 8 Torremolinos opens registration for stallholders at special Valentine's market
  9. 9 Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich's Australian Open hopes
  10. 10 Unicaja crowned 'winter champions' with thrilling home win

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome