Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome

Organisers of the second ‘Reto Higinio’ trail in Canillas de Albaida on the eastern side of Malaga province have donated 6,185 euros to the mother of the three-year-old boy who has Kleefstra syndrome.

Three-year-old Etienne's mother will pass on the funds to the Eti Kleefstra association, which carries out research into the rare disease that affects many parts of the body.

The second 'Trail Canillas de Albaida Reto Higinio' took place in October 2024, this time to raise funds for the little boy from Vélez-Málaga. Around 450 runners, 120 volunteers, Canillas de Albaida town hall and local residents took part in the event to help Etienne. "He stole our hearts as soon as we met him. He and his family need our help, that his illness is known, that there is research and treatment, but they also need our support to make them feel that they are not alone," said the organisers.

Carlos Marín, representative of the organising team and member of Los Locos de la Colina, also thanked "runners, other collaborating sports clubs, volunteers, businesses, shops and individuals who have made their contribution to help Eti, this little three year old boy who suffers from a cruel disease with no cure, at least for the moment. A disease lacking in research and with little help from the administrations."

He went on to say, "Etienne is part of our club, along with Higinio, Ángel, Cristian and many other members of the Jolette team for inclusive sport, a trail running modality that with the help of a wheelchair we can run through natural landscapes with children with reduced mobility."

Etienne's mother, Macarena Albisbeascoechea, thanked the organisers on behalf of her whole family "for making us feel so loved and that we are not alone. Now we feel part of a club and you are already part of our family".