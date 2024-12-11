Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Damage to the A-7207 road after the 'Dana' weather event. SUR
Malaga road reopens almost a month after &#039;Dana&#039; storm and flooding hit province
Infrastructure

Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province

Residents who use the A-7207 have had to follow diversion signs through Algarrobo to get to the coast since the weather event on 13 November

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 12:36

Almost a month after the Dana which hit Malaga province on 13 November causing widespread flooding in the Axarquía area, the A-7207 regional road, which connects the towns of Torrox and Competa, was reopened to traffic on Tuesday 10 December.

Emergency repair work has been carried out by the Andalusian regional government at a cost of approximately 300,000 euros. The work has included repairing the damage caused to the road by the heavy rains recorded in the area. They have also included the improvement of road safety on several bends along the route, as sources from Torrox town hall have informed SUR.

Residents living in rural areas of Torrox and Cómpeta have had had to follow a diversion through Algarrobo to get to the coast since 13 November and pupils at the Jorge Guillén secondary school in Torrox have also had to travel further to get to classes.

