Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches

José Rodríguez Cámara Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:01

Spain’s central government has awarded a contract for work on Torre de Benagalbón’s beach on the eastern Costa del Sol with the aim of improving this part of the Axarquía coast. The section in question runs from La Marina and Al Rolo, some 630 metres of the promenade.

The project involves a 5,400-square-metre area of earth that had been damaged over time by the passage and parking of vehicles, according to the government’s representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, who visited this beach together with the delegate of the Andalusian government environmental spokesperson, Ángel González.

The most striking change will be the profile of the beach, with a gentler slope to make it more in keeping with the environment and to make the sandy area more resistant to storms. And, as Salas pointed out, it is necessary to ensure the protection and care of the natural environment, without renouncing the public and tourist use of the beaches.

The contract has been awarded to Hermanos Pérez Garrón and includes the demolition of concrete structures, as well as a 65-metre-long concrete wall. Disused pipes will also be removed, along with other work to improve the area.

In addition to the work being carried out in Torre de Benagalbón, there are other projects planned for Marbella, Malaga city and Mijas with a budget of 1.3 million euros for the western and 800,000 euros for the eastern Costa del Sol. The investment is part of the government's recovery, transformation and resilience plan, with European Next Generation funds.