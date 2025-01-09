Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vélez-Málaga Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and deputy mayor Jesús Atencia at one of the parks SUR
Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
The town hall will be investing 179,000 euros in four projects in the municipality including planting trees that don't require much watering

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 20:39

Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced plans to improve a number of parks and gardens in the municipality through its programme for the promotion of agricultural employment (PFEA) 2024. The programme is aimed at improving infrastructure and public spaces with a strong focus on sustainability and local job creation. The total planned investment across four projects will be around 179,000 euros.

"The PFEA 2024 is a key tool for improving infrastructure and public spaces in our municipality. Thanks to this programme, we will carry out the replacement of street furniture and tree planting throughout the municipality, with a global investment that not only enhances our green areas, but also reinforces our commitment to a more sustainable and healthy environment," mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, explained.

One of the most important projects will be carried out in the Manuel Martin Bellido park in Torre del Mar, where the paths will be improved and trees that don't require a lot of watering will be planted thanks to an investment of 28,754.9 euros. The PFEA 2024 includes projects in other areas of Vélez-Málaga, including Calle Rioja, Calle Laureano Casquero and Calle Las Arenas in Torre del Mar, with a total investment of over 150,000 euros.

"The PFEA not only has a direct impact on the improvement of our urban environment, but also on the generation of local employment. Around 300 workers, skilled and unskilled, will participate in these interventions, showing how this programme contributes to social cohesion and economic development in Vélez-Málaga," Lupiáñez said.

The mayor explained that the PFEA 2024 "is an example of coordination between administrations" including the town hall, provincial Diputación de Málaga authority and the Junta de Andalucía. "This union allows us to continue advancing in projects that directly benefit our residents and make our town a more attractive place to live and visit," said Lupiáñez.

surinenglish Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced