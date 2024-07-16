Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 14:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Balcón de Europa is the heart of Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. The iconic viewing point that juts out into the Mediterranean Sea offering panoramic views of the town and backdrop of the Sierra Almijara mountain range mountains that cascade into the sea, was for centuries the site of a castle known as Castillo Bajo. The area is known affectionately by locals as ‘El Paseo’ (the walkway or promenade)

Now Nerja town hall has approved the technical project to restore the Balcón’s perimeter benches, the three circular benches and renovate the steps to El Salvador parish church to make the church more accessible. The total budget for the project is 88,252.44 euros.

According to a statement from the town hall "the project is co-financed by the Junta de Andalucía, through a grant specifically for tourist and cultural spaces, and the town hall".

Once the technical project has been approved the contract for the work will be put out for tender.