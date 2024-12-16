Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Monday, 16 December 2024, 18:16

Organisers of the Weekend Beach Festival in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol have announced that giants of Spanish pop, Estopa, have confirmed they will be performing at the summer music event’s tenth anniversary in 2025.

Estopa, who have been celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, will be presenting their latest album ‘Estopía’ on the Costa el Sol. It is their only confirmed date in Andalucía for 2025 so far.

The group won the Premio Ondas and Gold Medal in Fine Arts 2024. They have won a number of other prestigious awards and accumulated 70 Platinum records for their albums and 31 for their songs, which are favourites among generations of Spanish music fans.

This is the group’s second appearance at the popular music festival as they first performed in 2017. Other confirmations for the 2025 event include Buenos Aires duo CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, as well as the only Andalusian performance of the veteran rapper KASE O and the innovative audiovisual show of cinematic techno by Mathame.

Last year veteran Swedish rock band Europe performed and previous editions of the festival have included Melendi, Mora, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas, The Original Wailers, The Offspring, Skrillex, David Guetta, The Prodigy, Damian Marley, Loquillo, Chambao, Macaco, among others.

Despite promising a “very special line-up” and a venue “equipped with all the amenities to enjoy three days of unstoppable music, with easy access and a few meters from the sea,” organisers told SUR in English in November that they are awaiting confirmation from Vélez-Málaga town hall as to where the festival will take place.

The land it has been held on since the first festival in 2014, to the west of the town on the Poniente beach, has been fenced off since the end of summer and developers have moved in to start the construction of new homes as an extension of the SUPT-12 residential area near the River Vélez, which burst its banks during the heavy rains on 13 November.