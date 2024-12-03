Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carol singers at a previous Christmas market in Torrox. J. Rhodes
Get festive on the eastern Costa del Sol over the long &#039;puente&#039; holiday weekend
Christmas

Get festive on the eastern Costa del Sol over the long 'puente' holiday weekend

Torrox will be the setting for the traditional European Christmas market which runs from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 December

Jennie Rhodes

Torrox

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 10:10

Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its traditional Christmas market from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 December on the town’s Avenida Esperanto. The official opening will take place on Thursday at 6.30pm and it will remain open until midnight. The stalls will be open every day from Friday 6 December from 12pm to midnight.

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina described the market as a “fusion of Spanish and European Christmases” and the organisers promise “lots of children's entertainment, Father Christmas’ grotto and around 30 stalls selling crafts and other Christmas presents and decorations".

There will also be a bar and stalls serving a variety of food and drinks as well as a stage with performances on each day of the market.

On Thursday 5 December performances will start at 6pm with DJs and from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 the numerous performances will take place from midday onwards, with singers and bands including German and international groups. There will be traditional Christmas carols with Torrox’s Coro de Las Nieves choir on Friday 6 December.

For further information and a full programme visit www.torrox.es.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  2. 2 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  3. 3 Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end
  4. 4 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  5. 5 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Malaga padel star Bea González to split from partner in 2025
  7. 7 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  8. 8 Malaga CF plunged into mini-crisis after second consecutive defeat
  9. 9 Carlota Ciganda claims second Open de España in thrilling Malaga finale
  10. 10 Benalmádena fishing club nets over 1,000 Christmas gifts for needy children

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Get festive on the eastern Costa del Sol over the long 'puente' holiday weekend