Get festive on the eastern Costa del Sol over the long 'puente' holiday weekend

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 10:10 | Updated 10:19h.

Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its traditional Christmas market from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 December on the town’s Avenida Esperanto. The official opening will take place on Thursday at 6.30pm and it will remain open until midnight. The stalls will be open every day from Friday 6 December from 12pm to midnight.

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina described the market as a “fusion of Spanish and European Christmases” and the organisers promise “lots of children's entertainment, Father Christmas’ grotto and around 30 stalls selling crafts and other Christmas presents and decorations".

There will also be a bar and stalls serving a variety of food and drinks as well as a stage with performances on each day of the market.

On Thursday 5 December performances will start at 6pm with DJs and from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 the numerous performances will take place from midday onwards, with singers and bands including German and international groups. There will be traditional Christmas carols with Torrox’s Coro de Las Nieves choir on Friday 6 December.

For further information and a full programme visit www.torrox.es.