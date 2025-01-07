Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Maroma, seen from Vélez-Málaga, this Tuesday. Eugenio Cabezas
First snow of the year falls in Malaga province

The peak of La Maroma, at an altitude of 2,069 metres, was dusted with a light covering this morning after the rain on Three Kings day

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 13:43

"Year of snow, year of goods', as the Spanish saying goes. The highest point in Malaga province, La Maroma at 2,069m above sea level, dawned this Tuesday 7 January with a light covering of white above 1,900m after the rains of Three Kings day. Located in the Axarquía area, this is the first snow of the new year in the province.

Monday's rainfall left almost 20mm in the La Viñuela reservoir, and almost 25 in places such as Nerja, Frigiliana, Algarrobo and Torrox, according to the records from the state weather agency and the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network. The Axarquía reservoir holds close to 36 million cubic metres, which represents almost 22 percent of its capacity, and three times that of a year ago.

So far this hydrologic (water) year, since 1 October, almost 300mm of rain have been registered in the basin of the Axarquia reservoir, six times more than in the same period last year. At Christmas, Vélez-Málaga stopped its nighttime water-saving cuts after a year and a half.

