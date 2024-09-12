Eastern Costa del Sol town starts shuttle bus service for people with disabilities

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Thursday, 12 September 2024, 21:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A bus service for users of El Taller de la Amistad de Nerja has recently started in Torrox, where several stops have been established. This is one of the measures resulting from the agreement signed between both parties in April 2024.

In a statement published on Wednesday 11 September, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, and social welfare councillor, Ana Pérez, said that the town hall has increased its annual contribution to the association which supports people with disabilities and their families, to 35,000 euros.

The money will be used to carry out different programmes and activities with the aim of improving the quality of life of adults and children with disabilities, as well as their families.

Medina has remarked once again that El Taller de la Amistad “is an active part of the social fabric of the town, doing great and admirable work for people of all ages who need special attention”. In a press release, the mayor highlighted the work of this association, thanks to which “around a hundred people and their families have a better quality of life”.

The mayor said that the financial contribution will increase “progressively” for the service it provides in Torrox, as it “does so much good for people of all ages”.

The association uses a premises located on Avenida del Faro in Torrox Costa, which the agreement provides access to for another three years. In this space the association carries out workshops and occupational activities in areas such as social and work skills for people with disabilities in the mornings, between 9am and 3pm. It also has an inclusive computer room and the space also offers an integral care centre for children and young people.