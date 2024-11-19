Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torrox Costa. E. Cabezas
Eastern Costa del Sol town to offer free advice on administrative procedures to foreigners
Eastern Costa del Sol town to offer free advice on administrative procedures to foreigners

Torrox town hall will provide information in English during a talk at the Edificio de Usos Múltiples on Thursday 21 November

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 11:41

Torrox town hall and the Colegio Oficial de Gestores Administrativos de Málaga (official association of administrative managers of Malaga) are holding an information day aimed at foreign residents and non-residents in the town which now has more than 22,000 inhabitants, of which a third are of foreign origin.

The talk is free of charge and will take place this coming Thursday 21 November at 12pm in the Edificio de Usos Múltiples (multipurpose building), located on Avenida de Andalucía in Torrox-Costa.

During the session, which will be conducted in English, the different municipal obligations will be explained, as well as the necessary administrative procedures related to traffic, registration and census, housing and payment of taxes, among others.

“From the town hall we think it is very important to offer useful information to foreign citizens, and to facilitate as far as possible all those formalities that they have to do,” said mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, in a statement.

