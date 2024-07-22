Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A 'Punto Violeta' at a previous Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar. J. Rhodes
Costa del Sol town makes stand against sexual harassment
Vélez-Málaga town hall will set up the stalls that will provide information and support against any kind of gender-based violence at its fairs and the air show

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:03

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will once again be setting up ‘Punto Violeta’ (purple points) at its summer events including ferias and the Torre del Mar air show. The stalls provide information, advice and help about gender violence and sexual harassment and provide a safe place for anyone to go to in the event that they feel they have been a victim.

The councillor for social affairs, Juan García said that “one of the town hall’s primary objectives is the fight for the eradication of gender violence, in any form”. He explained that the stalls will be set up at the Santiago and Santa Ana fair in Torre del Mar from 25 to 28 July; at the air show on 8 September and at Vélez-Málaga’s San Miguel fair from 26 to 29 September.

García detailed that the tables will be attended by two volunteers who will provide the necessary information as well as resources to prevent sexual harassment and be a safe place for people to go in the case that they are a victim of any kind of sexual harassment.

García pointed out that unlike in previous years, the ‘Punto Violeta’ wasn’t set up at this year’s Weekend Beach festival in July as organisers of the event provide their own information stand. He said, “We congratulate them on this.”

