Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 17 June 2024, 11:56

Torrox town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is improving the safety, signage and aesthetics of the main roundabouts in the town. Work has begun on the Conejito roundabout, opposite the multipurpose building, where LED lights powered by solar panels have also been installed at the pedestrian crossings.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said that "the magnificent image presented by this roundabout can now be taken as a great reference for traffic in the town, as it is one of the largest and busiest, both for vehicles and pedestrians".

The improvement work consisted mainly of renewing the paintwork on all the horizontal signage, such as pedestrian crossings and give way markings. Both the central roundabout and the kerbs of the traffic islands have been painted white and blue. The idea, according to Medina, "is to prioritise safety and visibility”.

Medina added that work is being done to improve the paintwork at various pedestrian crossings in the town, as well as on signposting at bus stops, loading and unloading areas and car parks.

Asphalting lane to El Playazo beach

In neighbouring Nerja, councillor for beaches María del Carmen López announced that asphalting works on the lane that leads to El Playazo beach is due to start today, Monday 17 June, and is expected to last until Friday 21 June.

The 45,550-euro investment is being financed with municipal resources according to the councillor who added that the work would include adding speed bumps along the lane.

While the work is being carried out, only pedestrian access to the plots of land and beach bars in the area will be allowed. The councillor apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused during the time the work is being carried out. "It is a benefit for everyone, so we ask for your understanding," she concluded.