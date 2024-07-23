Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rubí Castro from the Red Cross (left) with mayor of Rincón Francisco Salado (second left). SUR
Costa del Sol town hall hands 60,000-euro cheque to local Red Cross
Community spirit

Costa del Sol town hall hands 60,000-euro cheque to local Red Cross

The grant from Rincón de la Victoria town hall is aimed at helping unemployed people and vulnerable families and is expected to reach 150 beneficiaries

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 19:10

Opciones para compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol and the local branch of the Red Cross have signed a new agreement to help vulnerable families and individuals in the town.

President of the local Red Cross branch, Rubí Castro, signed the agreement with the mayor of Rincón, Francisco Salado, on Tuesday 23 July to allocate a grant amounting to 60,000 euros. The money will be used for three social intervention projects aimed at unemployed people and vulnerable families in the municipality. The event was also attended by Francisco Román from the Red Cross and the councillor for social welfare Olga Cervantes.

Rubíi Castro said, “Thanks to the support received we are developing with great success this important project that aims to reach more than 150 people in the municipality in terms of employment. The coordination between the town hall and the Red Cross makes it possible to carry out projects that are so necessary for the municipality.”

The mayor said, “This is an important joint action which, in addition to the 60,000 euros of municipal subsidy, has funding from the European Social Fund to address social intervention actions provided at the Red Cross Rincon de la Victoria through referrals made from social services.”

The project covers three areas of the Red Cross’ work: access to employment for young people, women victims of gender violence and with training to facilitate the integration into the labour market of people who are long-term unemployed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  2. 2 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  3. 3 All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait
  4. 4 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  5. 5 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Residents protest after fire station closed during heat of summer in drought-stricken Malaga province town
  7. 7 Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development
  8. 8 The charming house in Nerja that passers-by can't help stopping to admire
  9. 9 Benalmádena beach gathering to celebrate peace and harmony
  10. 10 Benalmádena doubles its commitment to make its beaches available to all

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad