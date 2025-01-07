Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities

Eugenio Cabezas El Morche Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:04

The countdown is on for El Morche on the eastern Costa del Sol to have a new football pitch, which will replace the one on the seafront, after numerous administrative steps and more than three decades of unfulfilled promises and demands from local residents.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has told SUR that the first phase of work on the sports complex to be built on the Cortijo Sevilla land, in the Santa Rosa residential area, will be completed by spring.

The first phase of the project, which has seen an investment of over 4.6 million euros, includes the construction of the new Antonio González football pitch, which will replace the current pitch where Club Recreativo El Morche plays its matches.

Medina has said that work will begin "soon" on the installation of artificial turf on the new pitch, just above the hundred or so underground car parks that are being built in the new Santa Rosa sports complex, in addition to the rest of the facilities included in this first phase.

The mayor had already announced last August that the second phase of the project would be put out to tender immediately after the first phase is completed. With the acquisition of the land, the execution of the first phase and the forthcoming awarding of the second phase of the works, the total investment that Torrox town hall will make in the construction of the Santa Rosa sports and leisure complex will exceed nine million euros.

According to Medina, opening the new facility and closing the existing one will enable Las Dunas to be connected with the promenade, "which will mean a great change for the better in El Morche".

The Santa Rosa sports and leisure complex also includes, in the next phase, a shopping area, indoor football and basketball courts, an athletics circuit and an exercise area.