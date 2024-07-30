Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Lola Ramos hands out a fan and leaflet to a resident. SUR
Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the &#039;extreme heat&#039;
Health

Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the 'extreme heat'

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has been distributing information leaflets and hand-held fans among the most vulnerable groups to prevent possible heat stroke

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 19:00

Opciones para compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is carrying out a campaign to help residents deal with the hot weather. The councillor for the area, Lola Ramos, explained, “The aim of the action is to inform and disseminate advice on how to alleviate the negative effects that the heat has on people's health, especially among the most vulnerable groups in the municipality.”

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, stressed “the importance of raising awareness of the consequences of high temperatures on health, which is why it is necessary to follow the recommendations, especially among the over 65s, children and the sick”.

The councillor explained that the town hall is “distributing 500 units of free hand-held fans among the most vulnerable groups to minimise the effects of extreme heat”. A thousand leaflets are also being distributed with key advice. A campaign is also planned on the local radio station, Radio Victoria and on town hall social media pages, which will give out advice to prevent heat stroke.

The main recommendations are to: avoid exposure to the sun, wear light, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, drink water frequently, eat fresh food, fruit and vegetables and avoid exercise during the hottest hours of the day. “We are talking about essential measures to protect people's health and wellbeing,” said the councillor.

“The high temperatures that are [currently] being recorded are usual for summer months. A situation that worsens on our coastline when the dreaded ‘terral’ [hot wind] arrives and sends the thermometers soaring,” concluded Ramos.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol fairground lights crash to the ground after freak 'heat burst'
  2. 2 Malaga CF set to receive double transfer windfall
  3. 3 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  4. 4 Mijas dressage veteran's Olympic dream comes to a premature end
  5. 5 El Rompido in Huelva - a paradise for nature lovers
  6. 6 Bearing witness to history along the coastline of the south of Spain
  7. 7 Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Costa del Sol beaches fly the flag for excellence and quality
  9. 9 Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella
  10. 10 Marbella FC announce shock signing of José Callejón

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad