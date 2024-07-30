Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the 'extreme heat'

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 19:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is carrying out a campaign to help residents deal with the hot weather. The councillor for the area, Lola Ramos, explained, “The aim of the action is to inform and disseminate advice on how to alleviate the negative effects that the heat has on people's health, especially among the most vulnerable groups in the municipality.”

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, stressed “the importance of raising awareness of the consequences of high temperatures on health, which is why it is necessary to follow the recommendations, especially among the over 65s, children and the sick”.

The councillor explained that the town hall is “distributing 500 units of free hand-held fans among the most vulnerable groups to minimise the effects of extreme heat”. A thousand leaflets are also being distributed with key advice. A campaign is also planned on the local radio station, Radio Victoria and on town hall social media pages, which will give out advice to prevent heat stroke.

The main recommendations are to: avoid exposure to the sun, wear light, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, drink water frequently, eat fresh food, fruit and vegetables and avoid exercise during the hottest hours of the day. “We are talking about essential measures to protect people's health and wellbeing,” said the councillor.

“The high temperatures that are [currently] being recorded are usual for summer months. A situation that worsens on our coastline when the dreaded ‘terral’ [hot wind] arrives and sends the thermometers soaring,” concluded Ramos.