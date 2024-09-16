Costa del Sol town declares war on dog pee and 'uncivilised owners'

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 16 September 2024, 15:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has launched a new campaign to tackle dog pee. “We have made significant progress in the care of our town and the awareness campaigns are becoming more and more well-known among the public. There are more and more people carrying a little bottle of liquid to dilute dog urine, but we believe that this habit must become even more widespread, hence this campaign. Caring for Rincón de la Victoria is everyone's job’, explained councillor for the environment, Borja Ortíz.

“There are more than 8,000 dogs in our town and we have to remember that there is a lot of damage done to street furniture, to public spaces by those uncivilised owners who do not pick up the excrement or do not dilute the urine of their pets,” said mayor Francisco Salado, who recommends a mixture of water and vinegar which he says is “an easy solution”.

In fact, according to data from the Andalusian animal identification register (RAIA), there are 8,500 dogs in Rincón de la Victoria, of which 3,137 are on the municipal DNA register.

“On bollards, litter bins, traffic signs, flowerpots... the pee is deteriorating the materials, as well as creating a problem with the smells they cause. We know that it is endemic in other towns, but we want to fight it with all the tools available to us here in Rincón,” said Ortíz.

The new video is one of them and in line with other campaigns launched by Greencón, the town hall’s environmental brand. The video, which went online on Monday 16 September, has been launched via Google Ads. It will run for 21 days and is aimed at the entire population of the municipality.

“We have enough data from previous campaigns to know that we can reach around 25,000 people, almost 50 per cent of the population. In fact, in the last campaign we launched this summer we had 131,123 views and 639,395 impressions of the video,” Ortiz explained.

Also this week a total of 20,000 leaflets will be distributed explaining the campaign to the public through their letterboxes. “With this distribution we also reach a population that is less active on social media or the internet and we are doing so with an illustrative leaflet that we have printed on recycled paper,” the councillor said.