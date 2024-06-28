Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:06 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox town hall has announced that it is in the process of creating almost 6,000 free parking spaces along its coast. Announcing the ambitious plans mayor Óscar Medina said, "This is the largest and most ambitious parking plan carried out so far for the summer by the town hall.”

The 5,970 parking spaces are located both in El Morche and Torrox Costa, El Peñoncillo and in the Calaceite beach area. “There are twice as many as last year in anticipation of another historic summer for the municipality,” the mayor said, adding, “It is essential that everyone, residents and visitors, can park on the coast during these months of high tourist influx".

Medina explained that the parking spaces would be "free and illuminated", while the blue zone will be put in place from July especially on the promenades and next to restaurants and other services. "In this way, we will continue to boost the local economy and enable the creation of wealth and local employment throughout the summer," said Medina.

Medina has expressed his "dissatisfaction" with the removal by the central government’s coastal department of fifty parking spaces on El Peñoncillo beach. However, the mayor said that other parking spaces will be created in the vicinity and that he is sure that in the future he will be able to reach an agreement so that the land where the El Morche football pitch is currently located and where the annual fair is held can be used as a car park once the facilities are moved to the new Santa Rosa sports complex, which is currently under construction.

The town hall detailed that of the total of almost 6,000 parking spaces, more than 3,200 will be located in front of the Parquesol halls; in Calle A Babor (behind Informática); next to Las Dunas de La Carraca; and behind Cortijo Viejo in El Morche.

More than 2,100 spaces will be created in Torrox Costa: next to the Iberostar hotel; in the Llano de Ruta 340 area and next to the mouth of the Torrox river and the lighthouse.

Just under 600 spaces will be created in El Peñoncillo and Calaceite beach areas next to the Bossa and Butterfly bars, in an area close to the new bus stop.