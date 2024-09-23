Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A crowd watches a performance during last year's Día del Turista on Nerja's Balcón de Europa. SUR
Costa del Sol town to celebrate World Tourism Day with award for an iconic hotel
World Tourism Day

Costa del Sol town to celebrate World Tourism Day with award for an iconic hotel

Activities will begin on the morning of Friday 27 September with guided tours in English and Spanish through the centre of Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 23 September 2024, 15:30

Opciones para compartir

The popular town of Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, which is famous for its caves and iconic Balcón de Europa viewpoint, will be celebrating World Tourism Day’ on Friday 27 September. The event will be taking place in the gardens of the Nerja Cave with a free concert by singer Marta Sánchez at 10pm on Plaza de España.

The Nerja television, film and theatre actor Miguel de Miguel will be named Nerja's tourism ambassador and five tourism awards will be presented to Hotel Balcón de Europa, to the director of the first travel agency in Nerja, José Ángel Santiago, posthumously; to the businessman José Cruz Pozo, to the Canal Sur programme Salud al Día, and to the athlete Juan Carlos Higuero.

The town hall said in a statement that the Día del Turista is “an important economic engine and that is why we celebrate the Nerja tourist day, in the context of World Tourism Day, to recognise those individuals, companies or entities that have contributed to the Nerja tourism brand”.

Activities will begin in the morning with guided tours in English and Spanish through the centre of Nerja. The awards ceremony will be held in the gardens of the Cueva de Nerja at 1pm and various activities will take place at the Balcón de Europa throughout the afternoon, including flamenco shows, a flashmob by los Sentidos theatre group and a performance and distribution of white carnations by the Nerja and Maro choirs and dancers. Singer Marta Sánchez will be performing at 10pm on Plaza de España, followed by a set by DJ Toulalán. The day will end with a fireworks display.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British woman left clinging to a buoy in the sea off the Costa del Sol: 'I really thought I was going to drown'
  2. 2 Historic ship sails into Estepona and opens its decks to the public
  3. 3 Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
  4. 4 Most-wanted drug boat killer hands himself in to Spanish police
  5. 5 Idiliq foundation marks 25 years: 'It may just be money we give but knowing we have helped save lives is truly moving'
  6. 6 Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate missing young woman
  7. 7 The Magic Mod: 'It's not your average show. To be honest, even I don't know what I am going to do'
  8. 8 Herrero the penalty-saving hero as Malaga CF secure dramatic last-minute derby draw
  9. 9 US citizens from across Malaga province unite for Democrats Abroad meeting
  10. 10 Mijas fundraiser launches second Eyedrop campaign to aid the needy in Africa

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad