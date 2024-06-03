Costa del Sol golfers help in the fight against cancer

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 3 June 2024, 13:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Spanish Association Against Cancer in Malaga Golf Against Cancer tournament attracted 180 players to Baviera Golf Club on Saturday 1 June in this, the fourth year of the Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía event.

Registration had to close two weeks before the tournament took place as the maximum number of players had been reached. 150 people signed up with a further 30 on the waiting list. Among them was a handful of foreign players.

Described by organisers as “the best charity golf tournament on the eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquia” it had the support of five town halls: Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Frijiliana and Nerja, as well as that of Malaga’s provincial body the Diputación de Málaga and Sabor a Málaga, which, together with Pablo Vega's Ménade restaurant, were in charge mixing a special cocktail for the players.

The funds raised will be used for research against cancer and for the free services that the association provides in the area. These include psychological care, social workers; the loan of orthopaedic material, wigs and prostheses; prevention campaigns or oncological treatment in Malaga and flats for patients to stay in while they are receiving treatment so that they can easily access the hospitals.

Flats

The association explains that the purpose of these flats “is to improve the quality of life of the patients, whether they are children or adults, and their families; to give the family spaces that allow for intimacy and the development of a climate of wellbeing”.

The tournament prize-giving ceremony was attended by Carmen Litran, provincial manager of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Malaga; Eduardo Rubio, president of the local branch in Nerja, Francisco de la Torre, president of the local branch of Rincón de la Victoria and Aurora del Río, manager of Baviera Golf as well as representatives from the five town halls.

In her speech, Carmen Litran expressed the association’s gratitude to all those who collaborated to make the event a success. “Many thanks to the Club Baviera and all its employees for their magnificent and unconditional support, to the five town halls of the Axarquía and to the more than one hundred companies that have joined in this fourth year,” she said.