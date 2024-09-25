Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Yelmo cinema in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Costa del Sol cinema screens set to reopen after ceiling collapse
Cinema-goers will be able to enjoy discounted prices at the Yelmo complex on the eastern strip of the coast during the first week with online tickets costing 5.90 euros

Francisco Griñán

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:46

The Yelmo cinema in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is set to reopen on Friday 27 September, three months after it was forced to close after part of the ceiling fell down.

Cinema-goers will be able to enjoy discounted tickets for the first week with online tickets costing 5.90 euros. The Joker 2: Folie à Deux, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice by American director Tim Burton, are two of the films available in Spanish.

Part of the ceiling of the cinema complex which is located inside Rincón de la Victoria’s shopping centre in La Cala del Moral collapsed on 8 June without causing any personal injury, as the facilities were closed to the public at the time. The incident affected the bar area, where tickets are also sold, as a precautionary measure and until the completion of the renovation work, all the premises, including the projection rooms, were closed.

“We have ensured that all the facilities of this cinema, where we have been operating for more than 20 years, meet the conditions to guarantee maximum wellbeing,” said Javier Páez, regional manager of Cine Yelmo, who has encouraged film fans to take advantage of the discount and “enjoy” films on the big screen.

