Marisol Colombani, 87, on the terrace of Cafeteria Restaurante Jamaica in Nerja, together with waiter Daniel Atencia, 42. E. Cabezas
Quick-thinking Costa del Sol waiter saves woman who choked on food
112 incident

Quick-thinking Costa del Sol waiter saves woman who choked on food

The employee swiftly performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on the 87-year-old local resident who was eating fried squid at a restaurant in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 20:29

Marisol Colombani will never forget the night she was having dinner with a grandson at the Cafeteria Restaurante Jamaica, located on Avenida del Mediterraneo in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. She started choking on a piece of fried squid while dining at the restaurant on Saturday 30 November. Daniel Atencia, a 42-year-old waiter, noticed that Colombani was choking and quickly rushed to the table.

Without thinking twice, he performed the well-known Heimlich manoeuvre: "I grabbed her back and put my fist on her chest hard, I had never done it before in my life, I had only seen it on the internet, but fortunately everything went well and she expelled the piece of food", Atencia explained to SUR on Tuesday. "Her face was a bit bruised, I did it four or five times and luckily it worked," he recalled.

An ambulance was called to the scene and although she complained of back and chest pains, she did not need to be taken to a health centre. "It's my usual restaurant, I come here to eat at weekends and at Christmas", explained Colombani, who is originally from Bilbao but has lived in Nerja for four years.

Colombani admitted that something similar had happened to her twice before at home, but there she had managed to expel the piece of food on her own. "I am very grateful, you saved my life", the 87-year-old said to Atencia, who has more than twenty years of experience in the profession.

Atencia has lived in France, the United Kingdom and Italy, among other countries, where he worked as a salesman. Cafetería Restaurante Jamaica has been running for more than three decades opposite the Riu Mónica hotel. "Nothing like this had never happened to us before," said Miguel and Iván Centurión, the brothers who manage the establishment and sons of the founders.

