Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The bridge in Maro where the memorial is planned E. Cabezas
Civil War memorial planned for Costa del Sol town
History

Civil War memorial planned for Costa del Sol town

Nerja town hall is to invest almost 50,000 euros, with funds from the Junta de Andalucía, in a project to remember victims of the ‘Desbandá’ massacre

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:42

Opciones para compartir

Nerja town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol announced on Friday 2 August that it has been promised funding from the Junta de Andalucía for a project to create a space in memory of the victims of the 'Desbandá' on the old aqueduct on the N-340 road in Maro.

The idea to remember the victims of the Malaga to Almeria road massacre - when thousands were killed as they attempted to flee Malaga along the coastal road (now the N-340) towards Almeria in February 1937 during one of the darkest episodes of Spain’s Civil War - was proposed at the beginning of 2023 by various local organisations as well as the University of Granada.

Ninety-eight per cent of the 50,000 euros in funding will come from the Junta de Andalucía and the remaining two per cent will be financed using municipal resources.

Nerja’s councillor for citizen participation, Antonio López, explained that the work will focus on the restoration of the stone walls on the bridge, the engraving in limestone of verses by the Generation of '27 poet Manuel Altolaguirre, the cleaning and clearing of the surrounding area and the installation of benches, litter bins and information panels, as well as rest areas.

Finally, López said that the town hall will continue with the momentum of the project, working on the drafting of the specifications, which will allow the awarding of the contract for the project. Once awarded, the contractors will have a period of three months to complete it. "This will improve the appearance of the Puente Viejo del Barranco de Maro for the enjoyment locals and visitors," he said in a statement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  2. 2 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  3. 3 Freak injury ends Carolina Marín's Olympic journey just ten points from the final
  4. 4 Spain to face host nation France in the Olympic football final
  5. 5 Spain's Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers
  6. 6 Fervour and devotion during pilgrimage to honour Benalmádena Pueblo's patron
  7. 7 Billie Jean King Cup moved to overlap with the Davis Cup in Malaga this winter
  8. 8 Malaga boxer clinches EBU Silver title in thrilling fight night at Holiday World Resort
  9. 9 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  10. 10 Malaga triathlete narrowly misses out on second Olympic diploma

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad