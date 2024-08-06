Civil War memorial planned for Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 19:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nerja town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol announced on Friday 2 August that it has been promised funding from the Junta de Andalucía for a project to create a space in memory of the victims of the 'Desbandá' on the old aqueduct on the N-340 road in Maro.

The idea to remember the victims of the Malaga to Almeria road massacre - when thousands were killed as they attempted to flee Malaga along the coastal road (now the N-340) towards Almeria in February 1937 during one of the darkest episodes of Spain’s Civil War - was proposed at the beginning of 2023 by various local organisations as well as the University of Granada.

Ninety-eight per cent of the 50,000 euros in funding will come from the Junta de Andalucía and the remaining two per cent will be financed using municipal resources.

Nerja’s councillor for citizen participation, Antonio López, explained that the work will focus on the restoration of the stone walls on the bridge, the engraving in limestone of verses by the Generation of '27 poet Manuel Altolaguirre, the cleaning and clearing of the surrounding area and the installation of benches, litter bins and information panels, as well as rest areas.

Finally, López said that the town hall will continue with the momentum of the project, working on the drafting of the specifications, which will allow the awarding of the contract for the project. Once awarded, the contractors will have a period of three months to complete it. "This will improve the appearance of the Puente Viejo del Barranco de Maro for the enjoyment locals and visitors," he said in a statement.