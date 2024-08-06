Half the fish caught off the Costa del Sol in the first half of the year was landed at Caleta de Vélez port

Image of the Caleta de Vélez harbour market, which is awaiting the construction of a new one.

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Malaga province's fishing industry continues to have a clear epicentre: Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol. The fish market located in the heart of the Axarquía coast continues to be the most important of the five fishing ports in Malaga, with a value of almost 5.2 million euros and 1,508 tonnes recorded in the first half of this year.

Caleta is followed by Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga city, according to the data provided by the Andalusian regional government. In total Malaga province has placed more than 3,000 tonnes of products on the market, with a value of around 13 million euros.

The 25 fishing ports in Andalucía sold a total of 22,535 tonnes of fresh products worth 85.78 million euros during the first half of 2024. This figure includes 17,762 tonnes of fish, nearly 4,800 tonnes of shellfish and 116 kilos of echinoderms. The average price per kilogramme was 3.81 euros, surpassing the 3.67 euros reached in 2023.

According to data provided in a press release by the regional government, by species, anchovies (boquerones) represent 27.5% of total sales, with 6,199 tonnes marketed and a value of 10.5 million euros. They were followed by mackerel, with 7.8% of the total and around 1,800 tonnes in sales that reached 1,432,329 euros. Prawns are in third place with 1,300,173 kilos sold (12.24 million euros).

Sardines accounted for 5.4% of sales between January and June 2024, with 1,200 tonnes, reaching a value of just over 1.8 euros. In addition, the rock octopus represents 5.1%, with total sales of 1,826 tonnes and a value of almost eight million euros.

Huelva and Cadiz, the leaders in Andalucía

The fish markets of Cadiz and Huelva led the way in fresh fish products in Andalucía from January to June. The Isla Cristina fish market (Huelva) sold more than 4,696 tonnes with a value of 16.2 million euros. In second place is the Cadiz fish market, with 3,128 tonnes of fresh produce sold for 8.3 million euros.

The Punta Umbría fish market (Huelva) sold 2.4 million kilos, worth four million euros. The Bonaza fish market in Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cadiz) sold nearly 2.4 million kilos, worth 11,293,746 euros. In total, the 11 fish markets in the provinces of Cadiz and Huelva have a total of 15.6 million kilos and a total value of just under 56.5 million euros.

The fish markets in the province of Almeria (Adra, Almeria, Carboneras, Garrucha and Roquetas de Mar) are in fourth position, with 2,600 tonnes, worth close to ten million euros. As far as the province of Granada is concerned, the Motril fish market recorded sales of over 478 tonnes, with a value of 2.8 million euros.