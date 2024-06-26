Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil vehicles in the area on Tuesday. SUR
Body of man is found in cave near popular beauty spot on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

The 60-year-old man apparently lived in the area and, on initial inspection, no signs of violence were found on his body although the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 11:23

A macabre discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in one of the numerous caves in the middle and lower reaches of the river Chíllar in Nerja, a popular beauty spot on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. The body of a 60-year-old man was found inside one of the caves, where he was apparently living with other people.

Initially, the body showed no signs of violence, so the main hypothesis that is being considered is that it was a natural death. However, the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy which will be performed in Malaga city

The alarm was raised just after 4.30pm when the 112 Andalucía emergency service number received a call about a dead person in a cave located next to the riverbed of the Nerja river, next to the municipal sports centre. Immediately the Local Police, Guardia Civil and emergency health services were notified.

Guardia Civil officers were responsible for carrying out a visual inspection of the area. Subsequently, the body was removed.

It should be remembered that last year there were two violent deaths in the area of the Nerja hamlet of Maro. The first incident happened at the end of March on a farm near the road that connects to the beach. The victim, 69 years old and foreign, was beaten to death for allegedly kicking out a friend who was living on his finca. One of the four alleged perpetrators of the brutal attack was a former professional boxer. The body was found a day later by a neighbour.

Subsequently, in September, a man of German origin died a violent death, beaten with a stick and stones. In this case he lived in a cave in the Barranco de Maro area. The Guardia Civil in Nerja arrested a man, also German, for the allegedly fatal attack on his compatriot. Apparently, the two men had been involved in a personal dispute for some months.

