Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:52

Spanish electricity company Endesa has inaugurated the largest electric car charging point in Andalucía, at El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The facility has eight ultra-fast charging points (300 kilowatts), 14 fast charging points (60 kW) and eight semi-fast charging points (22 kW). It also has 300 kW ultra-fast chargers, which allow up to 100 kilometres of range to be recovered in just three to 10 minutes, facilitating quick and efficient stops on long journeys.

This new space, in favour of sustainable mobility and carried out in compliance with government guidelines in this area, is located in different parts of the car park.

Other sustainable projects have been carried out at the shopping centre, including a 604 kwp photovoltaic installation that generates around 30 per cent of the energy consumed by the shopping centre which has reduced its emissions by more than 800 tonnes of carbon dioxide since its implementation, as well as the installation of charging stations for scooters and electric bicycles that run on solar energy.

For Grupo Sociedad Azucarera Larios, which owns El Ingenio, "It is important to actively participate in the generation of growth and economic development, orienting its activities to generate a positive impact, assuming responsibility for the social and environmental aspects of the different business activities it carries out," they said in a statement.

Electric vehicles are gaining more and more ground in Malaga province. Recharging infrastructures for this type of car in Spain are experiencing solid and, more importantly, qualitative growth. According to the latest data from the business association for the development and promotion of electric mobility (AEDIVE), the network of operational public access charging points reached 47,519 units at the end of the first half of 2025.

This figure represents an increase of 4.71 per cent compared to the end of 2024, showing the upward trend in the deployment of critical infrastructures for electric mobility.