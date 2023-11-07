Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina and councillor for works and infrastructure, Paula Moreno. SUR
Axarquía road lit up after years of complaints
Torrox town hall has installed more than 20 LED street lights along the N-340 coastal road between the town and neighbouring Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 19:03

After years of complaints from local residents about the abandonment and neglect of the old N-340 coastal road between Torrox and Nerja in the Axarquía, Torrox town hall has installed 22 100-watt LED lights in the El Peñoncillo and Calaceite areas, where the construction of the future marina is planned.

Mayor Óscar Medina recalled that when he was elected "there were no pavements in La Carraca, Casas Nuevas and many other areas of Conejito", adding that "this local government team has made the greatest investment effort in history so that El Peñoncillo and Calaceite have lighting as well as pavements". He also highlighted asphalting and the construction of the roundabout that have been carried out in the area.

He went on to say, "More than 2.5 million euros have been invested in recent years to improve roads, pavements, lighting and the creation of a roundabout in Calaceite" and added, “This is one of the most promising areas of Torrox and Andalucía, where we have planned both the future marina and the extension of the coastal path to the border with Nerja.”

Councillor for works and infrastructure, Paula Moreno added, "We still have one last stretch of asphalting to do up to the border with Nerja, which we will surely see get under way before the end of the year.”

