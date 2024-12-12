Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Thursday, 12 December 2024, 11:12

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is carrying out work to asphalt more than one kilometre of rural roads that connect homes and farms in the Río Seco and Barranco del Puerto areas to the north of the A-7 motorway.

With an investment of 45,000 euros, the councillor for agriculture, Daniel Rivas, said in a statement that “this action seeks to improve access to farms in the area, as well as facilitate transport”.

The work is being carried out by Eiffage Infraestructura, one of nine companies that bid for the contract. According to the town hall the asphalting of these rural roads will be finished within a week.