Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Asphalting work in Nerja. E. Cabezas
Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
Infrastructure

Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province

Nerja town hall is investing 45,000 euros to ensure the roads in the Río Seco and Barranco del Puerto areas are safer for residents

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 11:12

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is carrying out work to asphalt more than one kilometre of rural roads that connect homes and farms in the Río Seco and Barranco del Puerto areas to the north of the A-7 motorway.

With an investment of 45,000 euros, the councillor for agriculture, Daniel Rivas, said in a statement that “this action seeks to improve access to farms in the area, as well as facilitate transport”.

The work is being carried out by Eiffage Infraestructura, one of nine companies that bid for the contract. According to the town hall the asphalting of these rural roads will be finished within a week.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  4. 4 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  5. 5 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  6. 6 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  7. 7 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  8. 8 Mijas parks 'safer and more pleasant' due to increased police surveillance
  9. 9 Costa Press Club members gather for Christmas food and fun
  10. 10 Lipofilling: Your Body's Secret to Natural Beauty

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province