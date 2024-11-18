Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The swearing in ceremony at Nerja town hall. SUR
American-Belgian resident is sworn in as councillor in Costa del Sol town
Judy Rust is a member of the socialist PSOE party in opposition at Nerja town hall

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:53

Judith Ann (Judy) Rust, an American-Belgian resident living in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, was sworn in as a socialist PSOE councillor at the town hall on Thursday 7 November. Judy said it was "wonderful to be part of the town council" and that it is her Belgian nationality which allows her to "take part in municipal elections and run for town council".

Judy replaced Óscar Jiménez who resigned on 29 August after being caught drink driving. He was handed a fine of 1,200 euros and banned from driving for eight months.

Judy is originally from Burlington, Vermont, USA but lived and worked in Antwerp, Belgium from 1989 to 2017. She moved to Nerja in 2017, initially living there part-time, and has been there permanently since 2021.

Judy first stood as a candidate on the town’s PSOE list for the May 2023 elections and at the time she told SUR in English that the motivation came from seeing “challenges to democracy emerge recently in many countries” including her own home country. “I feel it is essential to proactively participate in our system in order to preserve it," she added at the time.

