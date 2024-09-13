American resident to replace Costa del Sol councillor who resigned after drink-driving

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 13 September 2024, 19:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Following the resignation of the socialist PSOE councillor Óscar Jiménez from Nerja town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol at the end of August, the town's socialist group has announced that Judith Ann (Judy) Rust, will replace him.

Announcing the news, Nerja's PSOE group said that Judy “belongs to several associations and is very active within the large foreign community living in our town.”

Rust is originally from Burlington, Vermont, USA but lived and worked in Antwerp, Belgium from 1989 to 2017. She moved to Nerja in 2017, initially living there part-time, and has been there permanently since 2021.

Rust first stood as a candidate on the town’s PSOE list for the May 2023 elections and at the time she told SUR in English that the motivation came from seeing “challenges to democracy emerge recently in many countries” including her own home country. “I feel it is essential to proactively participate in our system in order to preserve it," she added.

Vision for Nerja

Judy Rust, who is number 11 on the PSOE list headed by Patricia Gutiérrez, went on to say, "There are several local issues I’ve been involved with since 2020 and when I met Patricia and her team in October 2022 I was so impressed by their positive energy and vision for Nerja that I quickly answered yes when they asked me to join their list.”

Rust wasn’t the next person on the list to become councillor when Jiménez resigned. She explained, “I had assumed the next on the list would take over - but to my great surprise, the opportunity suddenly came to me.”

She will be officially sworn in at the October council meeting and says that her responsibilities as councillor will include promotion of communication between the foreign communities and the town hall.

Jiménez resigned as councillor on Thursday 29 August after being caught drink-driving. He was handed a fine of 1,200 euros and banned from driving for eight months.