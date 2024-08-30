Drink-driving Costa del Sol councillor resigns

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 30 August 2024, 12:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A PSOE councillor in opposition at Nerja town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has resigned after being found guilty of drink driving. Óscar Jiménez handed in his resignation on Thursday 29 August after being handed a fine of 1,200 euros and banned from driving for eight months when a breathalyser test showed that he was over the limit while riding his motorbike on 20 August.

Jiménez, 44, has been a councillor with the socialist group since 2014 and runs a car rental business in Nerja. For the moment, he maintains his position as organising secretary of the Nerja socialists.

Socialist sources have explained that it has not yet been decided who will take the place. The sources consulted have explained that Jiménez will not be attending the town hall meeting scheduled for this Friday 30 August, so the PSOE will have seven councillors.