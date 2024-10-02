Autumn 'terral' paints a stunning sky at dawn on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga

Ángel de los Ríos Malaga Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 11:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The autumn 'terral' sculpted the sunrise this Wednesday morning, causing a phenomenon known in meteorology as 'candilazo' in Spanish, which painted the Malaga province sky in spectacular shades of red and orange. The terral has shaped high cumulus and lenticular clouds, which serve to disperse sunlight when the sun is closer to the horizon.

This is a common phenomenon on the Costa del Sol, especially in autumn and winter. This morning's sunrise met all the requirements as this phenomenon is usually captured in the 15 minutes before sunrise and 15 minutes after sunset.