Image of Huelin beach in Malaga this Wednesday morning.
Image of Huelin beach in Malaga this Wednesday morning. José Luis Escudero
Autumn 'terral' paints a stunning sky at dawn on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga

The weather phenomenon was responsible for the dramatic scenes at the start of the day in the province

Ángel de los Ríos

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 11:03

The autumn 'terral' sculpted the sunrise this Wednesday morning, causing a phenomenon known in meteorology as 'candilazo' in Spanish, which painted the Malaga province sky in spectacular shades of red and orange. The terral has shaped high cumulus and lenticular clouds, which serve to disperse sunlight when the sun is closer to the horizon.

This is a common phenomenon on the Costa del Sol, especially in autumn and winter. This morning's sunrise met all the requirements as this phenomenon is usually captured in the 15 minutes before sunrise and 15 minutes after sunset.

