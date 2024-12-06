Man disguised with wig arrested for series of thefts from gambling arcades in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:18

National Police offices have arrested a man in Malaga for his alleged involvement in four thefts from four gambling arcades in the city, which he entered disguised with a wig and other elements to hide his appearance.

According to a statement from the force, the accused broke open machines that generate bearer vouchers for gambling. Therefore, he gained a double profit: on one hand, the cash in the machine, and on the other, the vouchers, which could also generate winnings from bets or could be exchanged for their value in another machine. At the time of his arrest, the officers seized two mobile phones and 28 vouchers.

This investigation was initiated after receiving complaints from the managers of these establishments reporting that machines had been broken into. Once identified, the man was arrested and placed at the disposal of the magistrate's court in Malaga.