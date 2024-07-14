Woman dies after being hit by car in garage in Malaga town

SUR Malaga Sunday, 14 July 2024, 21:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 73-year-old woman died in the early hours of Saturday morning after being run over in a garage in Fuente de Piedra, a town in the north of Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened at 2.17am, when the occupants of the vehicle involved alerted the emergency services coordination centre that they had struck a person in a residential block in calle Antequera.

Local Police, Guardia Civil and an 061 health emergency ambulance quickly arrived on the scene and finally certified the woman dead after unsuccessfully performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres.