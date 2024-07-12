Captivating summer nights as historic Malaga town celebrates its monuments with light and sound shows

Buildings and urban spaces will be filled with light and colour this weekend.

Javier Almellones Antequera Friday, 12 July 2024, 07:53

It has been eight years since Antequera received the news that its dolmens and El Torcal site had been added to the UN's World Heritage Sites list.

To celebrate the occasion the town came up with a festival of lights event, known as the Antequera Light Fest (ALF), on the weekend closest to 15 July, the day that the news was confirmed.

Since then, for two consecutive nights, historic sites form part of the light and music show, which captivates not only the people of Antequera but also the many visitors who come to see the event.

This year the ALF is taking place on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 July with music being the central theme of the event.

Paseo Real, Plaza de San Luis, the town hall patio, Plaza de San Sebastián, San Judas hill, the Almenillas viewpoint and Plaza de los Escribanos will all be lit up with colourful lights from 10.30pm on Friday to 1.30am on Saturday and from 10.30pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday.

There will be more than 20,000 candles on Plaza Coso Viejo and more than 10,000 glow-in-the-dark bracelets and 4,000 temporary tattoos will be distributed, which will help visitors to get actively involved in this night.

This festival commemorates the declaration of World Heritage. Ayto. Antequera

Organised by Antequera town hall, the festival not only celebrates a historic date, but also serves as a showcase for the town's famous summer evenings, the Luz de Luna cycle, a programme of cultural events that take place in the cooler evenings that runs until 1 September.

As well as guided tours to the Dolmens and other monuments, this year there is alos the chance to try organic wines at a winery located at the foot of the Sierra del Torcal and a guided visit to La Estación Roman villa, which opened earlier this year.

Until 30 September, Antequera's nights will offer very special activities. J. A.

There is also be an 'escape room', in which the objective will be to rescue the main characters of the Legend of the Lovers, Tello and Tagzona. Participants must find clues hidden in sculptures around the town, which will allow them to reach the dungeon where the lovers are imprisoned.

There are excursions to see the Perseids on 11 August and the moon on 16 September, as well as horse-riding in the area around the Peña de los Enamorados, electric bus tours and the opportunity to learn about the legends of Antequera.

Reservations are required for most of the events and most of them are free of charge.

What to visit

Dolmens. At one of the entrances to the town centre you can visit the Menga and Viera dolmens, as well as a visitor centre. This visit should be complemented with the El Romeral dolmen, which is a little further away from the town centre. As part of Luz de Luna there are various activities programmed. Where: Carretera de Málaga.

Torcal de Antequera. One of the most spectacular geological complexes in Spain is an ideal place to visit at sunset every summer. Check the Luz de Luna programme for the guided tours schedule. Where: MA-9016 road.

The Alcazaba and the Collegiate Church. One of the most important historical sites in Antequera is the Alcazaba and the Royal Collegiate Church of Santa María La Mayor, which is an unmissable visit on summer nights. Where: Plaza de los Escribanos.

Villa de La Estación. This archaeological site has been open to visitors for six months. During the Luz de Luna (Moonlight) cycle it will be open from 10pm. Where: At the junction of carretera de Córdoba (A-7281) and the northern ring road (A-7282).

Where to eat

Saborío del Hacebuche. In the heart of Antequera, on the corner opposite the town's museum. Try traditional porra (a cold soup similar to gazpacho), tuna, pork loin, octopus and salads. Where: Plaza del Coso Viejo, 1, Bajo B, 29200 Antequera. Telephone: 952 846 574. www.saboriodelhacebuche.com

Bienmesabe Antequera. On summer nights this restaurant offers one of the best places to enjoy a pleasant dinner. There is no shortage of porra, but there are also other summer dishes such as Russian salad (with pickled tuna), sardine ceviche, mojama salad with lamb's lettuce and pineapple, tuna tataki or meatballs. Where: Plaza de los Escribanos, 11, 29200 Antequera. Telephone: 951 463 085.

Where to stay

Parador de Antequera. This four-star hotel has modern and welcoming facilities just a stone's throw from the historic centre of Antequera. It offers spacious and comfortable rooms, a kitchen and panoramic views of the town. Where: Paseo García del Olmo, 2, 29200 Antequera. Telephone 952 840 261.