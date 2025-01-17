Spanish business group snaps up new industrial estate in Antequera

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 19:00 Compartir

The name probably won't ring a bell unless you are very involved in the real estate trade, but it is possible that, if you shop at Mercadona, Aldi, Carrefour or Día, or perhaps stay at an NH hotel or eat at Burger King or Five Guys, you will have been in one of their dozens of facilities throughout Spain and America.

The group is called Baraka and has its origins in Murcia, the brainchild of businessman Trinitario Casanova. The Baraka group is now making a major investment in Malaga through its subsidiary Trilogis, which has announced the purchase of a large logistics area in Antequera. The space, which is one of the new industrial or business parks in the area surrounding the town, has a total surface area of 1.6 million square metres. It is located at the junction between the A-92 and the A-45 motorways, "with exceptional connectivity in the epicentre of Andalucía", according to the company, which aims to make this "a key point for the flow of goods at national and international level".

The planned investment is around 300 million euros, a figure which includes the cost of land acquisition and planned developments. The project includes the construction of three distribution centres for large food companies and other industries, as well as a data-processing centre.

The plots, which amount to 120,000 square metres each, are designed to house logistics mega warehouses of the kind used by large household distribution companies aiming to optimise their supply chains. In addition, an estimated 2,000 jobs will be created.

Trinitario Casanova, chairman of the Baraka group, values the Antequera operation as "a commitment to the economic growth of Andalucía and Spain. We firmly believe in the transformative impact it will have on the region, not only economically but also socially, thanks to the creation of 2,000 direct and indirect jobs."

"This industrial estate will be a logistics benchmark, capable of attracting large companies, a fundamental pillar for national logistics development and a unique opportunity to position Spain as a benchmark in large-format distribution infrastructures."

Baraka is a company with more than 25 years of experience in the commercial sector, mainly focused on providing rental properties for the food distribution and catering sector through the purchase of land, the development and execution of the build and then the subsequent rental of what has been developed to companies interested in exploitating from the facilities, resources and location.