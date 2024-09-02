Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the reach area, from DGT cameras.
Collision on Costa del Sol motorway complicates busy weekend on Spain&#039;s roads
Traffic

Collision on Costa del Sol motorway complicates busy weekend on Spain's roads

The accident between two cars happened at around 5pm on Sunday near Mijas, causing tailbacks of two kilometres as thousands of holidaymakers returned home at the end to the August summer season

Enrique Miranda

Málaga

Monday, 2 September 2024, 11:08

An accident on the A-7 motorway near Mijas on the Costa del Sol complicated one of the busiest weekends on Spain's roads on Sunday 1 September.

In fact some 213,000 vehicles were expected to use Malaga's roads over the weekend, according to Spain's DGT (Dirección General de Tráfico), as summer holidays came to an end for many.

The collision between two cars at around 5pm in Mijas caused the closure of the left lane of the westbound side of the motorway at kilometre point 1021, in the area around the Faro de Calaburrras lighthouse in La Cala de Mijas. The incident caused tailbacks of more than two kilometres for just over an hour, although the situation returned to normal when the lane was cleared.

As thousands of holidaymakers returned home there was heavy traffic on Malaga province's roads over the whole weekend, although the flow was less than expected. There were no other particularly problematic points on the province's road network, apart from the usual traffic jams in the Guadalmar area.

Airport, trains and buses

It was also a busy day at the airport, train and bus stations, due to the arrival and departure of thousands of passengers. Malaga was one of the five busiest Spanish airports over the weekend, along with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona-El Prat and Ibiza.

The Costa del Sol airport registered 1,703 arrivals and departures from Friday to Sunday, 4.4 per cent more than on the same days last year. In the case of María Zambrano train station, Sunday ran "normally", according to Renfe sources, which provided more than 100,600 seats on 282 high-speed and long-distance services between Madrid and Andalucía over the weekend. Of these, almost half of them (41,000 seats), corresponded to Malaga and the train company doubled its number of trains.

As for the demand for buses, Saturday and Sunday saw an average of 500 arrivals and another 500 departures from Malaga bus station - 30 per cent more than last weekend, which meant more than 55,000 passengers per day.

