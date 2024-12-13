Airport breaks all-time passenger record with weeks still to go In November, the gateway to the Costa del Sol smashed last year's historic figure with time to spare before the end of 2024

PILAR MARTÍNEZ MALAGA. Friday, 13 December 2024, 10:58

One month before the end of the year, Malaga Airport has surpassed the historic passenger record reached in 2023. The boost recorded in November, with a 9.4% increase in passengers to 1.6 million, has seen the airport reach 23 million users for the first time and surpass this milestone figure to reach 23,349,816 million fliers, according to airport-operator Aena.

The figure indicates a total growth in the first eleven months of the year of 11.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. But if we look back five years, the growth and strong recovery of Malaga Airport is even more evident, with passenger volume increasing by almost 25% in that period.

Between January and November, the Costa del Sol's airport infrastructure has gained one million passengers compared to the figure with which it closed 2023. In those eleven months, the control tower has managed 162,993 landings and takeoffs, 8.4% more.

Malaga Airport is placed third in Spain in terms of passengers in November, after Madrid and Barcelona. Although in the year-to-date it remains in its traditional fourth place, with Palma de Mallorca ahead. In fact, 1,612,653 passengers passed through these facilities last month and 12,068 flights operated on the runways. The highest demand, in absolute terms, was the British market with 329,644 passengers followed by Germany with 115,894.